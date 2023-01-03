Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 13:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 30 Awaits Breakout

US 30 Awaits Breakout

Orbex
By Orbex

The Dow Jones ebbs and flows as investors probe risk appetite at the start of the year. The index has been struggling to hold onto the critical floor at 32500. The horizontal consolidation is a sign of a fragile balance and a breakout would heighten volatility due to increased pressure from both sides, shaping a new trading range for the days to come. A close above 33450 may carry the index back to 34100. However, a bearish breakout could trigger a new round of sell-off towards 31500 with more buyers abandoning ship.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.