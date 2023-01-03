Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 13:50 GMT
Natural Gas Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Natural gas under the bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 3.630

Natural gas under the bearish pressure after the earlier breakout of the support trendline of the wide down channel from the middle of September.

The breakout of this down channel accelerated the impulse wave 3 of the higher order intermediate impulse wave (C) from the end of November.

Given the clear daily downtrend, Natural gas can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 3.630 (previous strong support from December of 2021 and January of 2022).

FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

