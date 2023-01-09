Tue, Jan 10, 2023 @ 00:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index: Bears Pressure Key Support Zone and Risk Deeper Fall on...

Dollar Index: Bears Pressure Key Support Zone and Risk Deeper Fall on Break

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index remains at the back foot on Monday and pressuring key supports at 103 zone (lows of mid / late Dec, where a temporary base has formed) after strong fall on Friday (down 1.1% for the day).

The dollar came under increased pressure after US labor data signaled that the Fed may further ease its stance on interest rates, while China’s further easing of strict Covid policy, added to improving risk sentiment.

Daily studies returned to bearish configuration, contributing to weakening tone, though fresh bears need to register a clear break of 103 support zone, which would also confirm penetration into rising weekly cloud (top of the cloud lays at 103.64) and signal continuation of the downtrend from 114.72 (2022 high, the highest since 2002) which paused for consolidation in past two weeks.

Sustained break of 103 zone pivots (also bull-trendline off 89.50, May 2021 low) would risk drop towards 101.94 (50% retracement of 89.15/114.72 ascend), 100.44 (weekly cloud base) and 100 (psychological).

Initial resistances at 103.95 (10DMA) and 104.11 (20DMA) should ideally cap, but extended upticks should not exceed 105.41 (Friday’s high (Fibo 23.6% of 113.02/103.06) to keep larger bears intact

Res: 103.95; 104.11; 104.52; 105.41.
Sup: 103.06; 102.63; 101.94; 100.44.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.