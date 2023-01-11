Wed, Jan 11, 2023 @ 11:28 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Bullish Impulse, Now Fifth Wave Approaching Resistance at 0.7

AUD/USD: Bullish Impulse, Now Fifth Wave Approaching Resistance at 0.7

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Aussie is breaking to a new high after a few weeks of a slow price action in 200 pip range which we saw it as a correction, but we thought it will be a deeper one. However, we have to go with the trend now, after a recent break to a new high, meaning correction is completed and the fifth wave in play. The upward projection is at 0.7 psychological level, but there is room even for 0.7050/0.71 while the price is above 0.67240. However, keep in mind that after every five waves correction follows, so if USD will get strong after US CPI report this week (if the numbers will be bad), and if stocks would drop then, Aussie can easily towards lower supports.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.