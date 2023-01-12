Thu, Jan 12, 2023 @ 05:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Aims Key Upside Break, US CPI Next

Crude Oil Price Aims Key Upside Break, US CPI Next

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a decent increase from the $72.50 zone.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $75.20 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price is still struggling to clear the $1,825 resistance zone.
  • Bitcoin price might rally if it clears the $18,000 resistance.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a fresh decline from the $81.50 resistance against the US Dollar. The price declined below $78, but it found support near the $72.50 zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price traded as low as $72.42. Recently, there was a decent increase above the $74 and $74.50 resistance levels. The price was able to clear the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $81.45 swing high to $72.42 low.

However, the price seems to be facing a lot of hurdles near $77, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). It is also close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $81.45 swing high to $72.42 low.

The next major resistance is near the $78 zone. A clear move above the $78 resistance could open the doors for another steady increase towards $82 or even $84.

If not, the price might drop again from $78. An immediate support is now forming near the $75.20 zone. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $75.20 on the same chart.

The next major support sits near the $73.20 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $72.40 support zone in the coming days.

Looking at bitcoin price, there was an upside break above the $17,000 resistance, but there are still many barriers on the upside.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 215K, versus 204K previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Dec 2022 (MoM) – Forecast 0%, versus +0.1% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Dec 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +6.5%, versus +7.1% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for Dec 2022 (YoY) – Forecast +5.7%, versus +6.0% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.