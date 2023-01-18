Wed, Jan 18, 2023 @ 09:57 GMT
FTSE 100 Keeps High Ground

The FTSE 100 pushes higher as financial stocks roar. On the daily chart, the index has gone parabolic after breaking last year’s top of 7670. The RSI’s double top in the overbought area may lead to a slowdown in the momentum. The bearish RSI divergence on the hourly chart corroborates the possibility of exhaustion. 7810 is the first support to see whether the bulls can sustain their bids at these fresh high levels and push to 7900. A bearish breakout could trigger broader profit-taking and possibly mean reversion towards 7730.

