Fri, Feb 03, 2023 @ 09:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Breaks Support

GBP/USD Breaks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The pound fell back after the BoE hinted at a slower tightening as inflation seemed to have peaked. The medium-term outlook still supports the recovery theme after the pair bounced off 1.1900. The recent choppy action below the mid-December high of 1.2450 could be a mere consolidation phase even though short-term volatility cannot be ruled out. On the hourly chart, a break below 1.2270 would lead to 1.2170, forcing intraday bulls to reconsider. A close above 1.2300 is needed to alleviate the downward pressure.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.