Fri, Feb 03, 2023 @ 09:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Climbs Along Trend Line

Nasdaq 100 Climbs Along Trend Line

Orbex
By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 rallies as investors keep going risk-on. The rally further gained traction after its surge above December’s high of 12200. Strong momentum is a sign that the bears are staying on the sidelines. The bullish drive supported by a rising trend line has made an attempt at last September’s peak of 12880. The RSI’s overbought condition may lead to a brief pause but trend followers might be eager to keep the direction intact. 12050 at the base of the latest rally sits on the trend line, making it an important floor.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.