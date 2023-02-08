AUD/USD Seeks Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Australian dollar recovered after a hawkish RBA hinted at further hikes. A drop below the daily support of 0.6870 has dented the optimism in the short-term. The four-month long rally could be in for a bit of consolidation after the aussie cleared the daily resistance at 0.6900 which has turned into a demand zone, with 0.6820 as the lower limit. A bullish RSI divergence showed a slowdown in the sell-off and may attract some buying interest. The psychological level of 0.7000 is the first hurdle should a rebound gain traction.