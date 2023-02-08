Wed, Feb 08, 2023 @ 11:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD: Incomplete Triple Zigzag Hints at Further Growth

XAU/USD: Incomplete Triple Zigzag Hints at Further Growth

Orbex
By Orbex

It is assumed that in the long term, a triple zigzag pattern is formed for gold, which consists of five main sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.
Perhaps the first two sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ have already been formed, and the third sub-wave Ⓨ is under development.

The internal structure suggests that the wave Ⓨ takes the form of an intermediate triple zigzag, in which we can notice complete sub-waves (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X).

Thus, in the near future we can expect a possible price rise and the development of the final intermediate wave (Z). Its end can be expected near 2003.60. At that level, it will be at 61.8% of previous actionary wave (Y).

However, the primary actionary wave Ⓨ could have ended, it is a double zigzag (W)-(X)- (Y).

Thus, in the near future, the price may move down, forming a primary intervening wave Ⓧ. Perhaps it takes the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

We will probably observe the end of the wave Ⓧ near 1747.67. At that level, it will be at 61.8% of wave Ⓨ.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.