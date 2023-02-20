Tue, Feb 21, 2023 @ 03:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Aussie Bounces Strongly after Rejection at Rising Cloud Top

AUD/USD: Aussie Bounces Strongly after Rejection at Rising Cloud Top

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The AUDUSD rebounds strongly on Monday, lifted by further rise in iron ore, one of Australia’s top contributors to earnings from exports, as fresh signals of stronger recovery of China’s demand boosted sentiment.

Daily chart shows improving conditions after Friday’s action faced strong downside rejection at the top of rising daily cloud (daily Doji with very long tail), pointing to strong bids.

Fresh recovery acceleration is pressuring pivotal barrier at 0.6920 (daily Tenkan-sen /50% retracement of 0.7028/0.6811 bear-leg) break of which would further firm near-term structure and open way for stronger recovery.

However, signals on daily chart are still mixed and fresh bulls need extension through pivots at 0.6945/77 (Fibo 61.8% / 76.4% of 0.7028/0.6811) to neutralize underlying bears and expose targets at 0.7000/28 (psychological / Feb 14 peak).

Caution on failure at these levels that would keep the downside vulnerable, despite strong support from rising daily cloud.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.