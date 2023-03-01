Wed, Mar 01, 2023 @ 13:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Pair Moved into a Short-Term Positive Zone Above 1.2080

GBP/USD Pair Moved into a Short-Term Positive Zone Above 1.2080

FXOpen
By FXOpen

The British Pound started a decent increase above the 1.2000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair climbed above the 1.2080 level and moved into a short-term positive zone.

The pair traded as high as 1.2142 before it corrected lower. It is now trading above the 1.2000 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the 1.2060 level.

The first major resistance is near the 1.2075 level. If there is a clear upside break above the 1.2075 resistance, the pair could rise steadily towards the 1.2120 level in the near term. The next major resistance sits near 1.2150 on FXOpen.

On the downside, the first major support is near the 1.2020 level and a connecting bullish trend line on the hourly chart. The main support is forming near the 1.2000 level. A break below the 1.2000 support could push the pair towards the 1.1940 support.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.