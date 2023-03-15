Wed, Mar 15, 2023 @ 07:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Consolidates Gains, US CPI Slides Further

Gold Price Consolidates Gains, US CPI Slides Further

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price rallied towards $1,915 before the bears appeared.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,895 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD might continue to recover higher.
  • The US CPI declined from 6.4% to 6% in Feb 2023.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price started a major increase above the $1,850 resistance against the US Dollar. The price gained momentum after there was a close above the $1,880 level.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price even settled above the $1,880 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Finally, there was a spike above the $1,900 resistance. The price traded as high as $1,914 before a consolidation phase kicked in. On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,895 level.

There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $1,895 on the same chart. The next major support is near the $1,882 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $1,875 level.

The next major support is near the $1,865 level, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,850 zone. In the stated case, gold price could slide towards the $1,832 support.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,915 level. The main resistance is near the $1,920 zone and the, above which the price might rise towards the $1,950 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair might soon attempt an upside break and it could even clear the 1.0800 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Retail Sales for Feb 2023 (MoM) – Forecast -0.3%, versus +3.0% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for Feb 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus +0.7% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for Feb 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +5.4%, versus +6.0% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.