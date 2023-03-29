Wed, Mar 29, 2023 @ 07:20 GMT
Gold Price Continues To Struggle Near $2K, Oil Price Recovers

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price is facing a strong resistance above $2,000.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,945 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Crude oil price climbed higher and recovered above $71.20.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD might aim more upsides.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price failed again to gain pace above the $2,000 resistance against the US Dollar. The price corrected lower and traded below the $1,965 support zone.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price tested the $1,940 zone. It remained stable above the $1,932 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It is now consolidating, with an immediate resistance near the $1,975 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,988 level.

The main resistance is near the $2,000 zone. A successful weekly close above the $2,000 resistance start a strong increase. In the stated case, the price might test $2,065 or even $2,120.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,945 level. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $1,945 on the same chart. The next major support is near the $1,932 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $1,915 level.

The next major support is near the $1,900 level, below which gold price might struggle to stay above the $1,880 zone. In the stated case, gold price could slide towards the $1,850 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair might soon attempt an upside break and it could even clear the 1.0900 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Pending Home Sales for Feb 2023 (YoY) – Forecast -29.4%, versus -24.1% previous.
Learn Forex Trading

