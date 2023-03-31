Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

The DXY chart is currently showing bearish momentum, with prices below a major descending trendline, suggesting a continuation of the bearish trend. The first support level is at 101.89, which is a swing low support level and coincides with the 78.60% Fibonacci retracement level, making it a strong level to watch. If prices were to drop further, they could reach the second support level at 100.82, which is also a swing low support level.

On the other hand, the first resistance level is at 102.77, which is an overlap resistance level, indicating it could be a strong level to watch if prices were to rise. If the price were to break through this level, it could potentially rise towards the second resistance level at 103.46, which is also an overlap resistance level and coincides with the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level.

EUR/USD:

The EUR/USD chart is currently showing bearish momentum, indicating a potential bearish reaction off the first resistance level at 1.0927, which is a multi-swing high resistance level and coincides with a 78.60% Fibonacci retracement. If price were to drop from this level, it could potentially reach the first support level at 1.0830, which is a multi-swing low support level.

In the event of a further drop, the second support level at 1.0763 could also come into play, as it is an overlap support level and coincides with the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the other hand, breaking through the first resistance level could lead to a rise towards the second resistance level at 1.1030, which is a swing high resistance level and coincides with a -27% Fibonacci expansion.

GBP/USD:

The GBP/USD chart is showing a bearish momentum overall, as price has the potential to react bearishly off the first resistance and drop to the first support level.

The first support level is at 1.2343, which is a strong overlap support level. Additionally, the second support level is at 1.2279, which is also an overlap support level. These support levels are good for potential price bounces as they have held in the past and are important price levels.

On the other hand, the first resistance level is at 1.2429, which is a multi-swing high resistance level. This level has previously caused price to reverse in the past and has the potential to cause another reversal. The second resistance level is at 1.2514, which is a swing high resistance level. This level also has the potential to cause a price reversal.

USD/CHF:

The USD/CHF chart is showing bullish momentum, which indicates that prices may rise further. A bounce off the 1st support level at 0.9120 could lead to a potential move towards the 1st resistance level at 0.9208.

The 1st support level at 0.9120 is a multi-swing low support, which makes it a significant level to watch. Additionally, the 2nd support level at 0.9068 is a swing low support, which also adds to its importance.

On the resistance side, the 1st resistance level at 0.9208 is an overlap resistance and coincides with a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement. This makes it a strong level of resistance to break through. Further up, the 2nd resistance level at 0.9257 is also an overlap resistance and lines up with a 61.80% Fibonacci retracement.

USD/JPY:

The overall momentum of the USD/JPY chart is currently bearish, with price below a major descending trend line suggesting that bearish momentum is on the cards.

Looking at the chart, price could potentially continue its bearish movement towards the 1st support at 131.59, which is a strong overlap support and coincides with a 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

If price were to break below the 1st support, the next support level it could drop to is the 2nd support at 130.42, which is also a multi-swing low support.

On the resistance side, we can see that price is currently facing a major hurdle at the 1st resistance level of 133.80, which is a swing high resistance and coincides with a 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

If price were to break above the 1st resistance, the next resistance level it could move towards is the 2nd resistance at 134.85, which is an overlap resistance and coincides with a 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level.

It’s worth noting that there is an intermediate support level at 132.81, which is between where price is currently and the 1st support. A break of this intermediate support could trigger a strong bearish acceleration towards the 1st support.

AUD/USD:

The chart’s overall momentum is currently bullish, indicating that it may continue to rise. The price is expected to continue to move towards the first resistance level, suggesting a bullish continuation.

The first support level is at 0.6640, which is a good level of support due to its overlapping nature. Another good support level is at 0.6580, which is a multi-swing low support. On the other hand, the first resistance level, which is at 0.6774, is a good level of resistance as it coincides with a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level, which strengthens the resistance. The second resistance level is at 0.6876, which is another good level of resistance due to its overlapping nature and its alignment with a 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

NZD/USD:

The NZD/USD chart has been showing bullish momentum. This could potentially continue towards the 1st resistance level. The 1st support is at 0.6209, which is a good level for a potential bounce. This level is an overlap support and is also at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level. If the price bounces from this level, it could potentially rise towards the 1st resistance at 0.6313. This resistance level is also an overlap resistance, and it aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. If the price manages to break this resistance level, it could rise towards the 2nd resistance level at 0.6388. This resistance level is a multi-swing high resistance, and it coincides with the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the other hand, if the price fails to bounce off the 1st support level, it could potentially drop towards the 2nd support level at 0.6163. This support level is also an overlap support and coincides with the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level. A break below this support level could signal a shift in momentum from bullish to bearish.

USD/CAD:

The overall momentum for the USD/CAD chart is bullish, and it could potentially make a bullish bounce off the first support level towards the first resistance level.

The first support level is at 1.3513, and it is a strong overlap support level with a 61.80% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it. This level could provide a good opportunity for a bullish bounce. The second support level is at 1.3448, and it is also an overlap support level.

The first resistance level is at 1.3568, and it is also an overlap resistance level with a 23.60% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it. If the price bounces from the first support level, it could rise towards this first resistance level. The second resistance level is at 1.3657, and it is another overlap resistance level with a 50% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it.

DJ30:

The overall momentum of the DJ30 chart is currently bearish, suggesting a potential bearish reaction off the 1st resistance level.

If price were to drop, it could find support at the 1st support level of 32573. This level is an overlap support and could potentially provide a bounce to push prices higher.

If the 1st support level were to break, the next support level to look out for is the 2nd support at 32309. This level is also an overlap support and could potentially provide another bounce.

On the other hand, if price were to rise, it could face resistance at the 1st resistance level of 32990. This level is also an overlap resistance and coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

If price were to break the 1st resistance level, the next resistance level to watch out for is the 2nd resistance at 33506. This level is also an overlap resistance.

GER30:

The GER30 chart seems to have a bearish momentum overall. However, in the short term, the price may potentially rise towards the 1st resistance before reversing and dropping towards the 1st support level.

The 1st support level at 15447.34 is an overlap support, indicating that it has been tested multiple times in the past and could provide strong support for the price. The 2nd support level at 15274.20 is also an overlap support and coincides with a 78.60% Fibonacci projection, making it another strong potential support level.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level at 15667.58 is a multi-swing high resistance, indicating that it has been a significant area of resistance in the past. This resistance level also lines up with a 161.80% Fibonacci projection, making it a potential area of strong resistance. The 2nd resistance level at 15931.56 is a swing high resistance, which could also provide some resistance to the price.

BTC/USD:

The BTC/USD chart is currently showing bearish momentum, with potential for a continuation towards the 1st support level at 25966. This support level is considered strong as it has acted as an overlap support in the past.

In the event that the price were to break below the 1st support level, the next level it could drop to is the 2nd support at 24526. This support level is also significant as it lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level at 29373 is considered strong as it has acted as a swing high resistance in the past. If the price were to bounce from the 1st support level, it could potentially rise towards this resistance level.

There is also a 2nd resistance level at 30202 which is a swing high resistance and could potentially offer additional resistance if the price were to rise towards it.

US500

The US500 chart shows strong bullish momentum as price is currently above a major ascending trend line, indicating further bullish movement may be expected.

Price may potentially make a bullish continuation towards the 1st resistance at 4077. This level is a strong overlap resistance that has held in the past. If price manages to break through this level, it could head towards the 2nd resistance at 4161, which is a multi-swing high resistance.

On the downside, there is a 1st support at 4011, which is an overlap support. If price were to break below this level, it could head towards the 2nd support at 3924, which is also an overlap support.

ETH/USD:

The overall momentum of the ETH/USD chart is neutral. This means that there is no clear bullish or bearish trend at the moment.

Price could potentially fluctuate between the 1st resistance and 1st support level. The 1st support level is at 1667.31, and it is an overlap support and a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement. The 2nd support level is at 1558.42, and it is an overlap support.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 1852.01, and it is a multi-swing high resistance.

WTI/USD:

WTI crude oil prices have shown bearish momentum on the charts. Currently, the price may react bearishly towards the first resistance at 74.07, and drop towards the first support at 71.15. The first support is a significant overlap support while the second support is an overlap support and a 78.60% Fibonacci retracement. On the other hand, the first resistance is an overlap resistance with a 61.80% Fibonacci retracement. Additionally, the second resistance at 77.39 is a swing high resistance with a 78.60% Fibonacci retracement. There is also an intermediate support at 72.61, which is also an overlap support.

Furthermore, RSI is displaying bearish divergence versus the price, which suggests that there may be a reversal soon. It’s important to keep an eye on these levels and RSI for any potential breakouts or reversals in the coming days or weeks.

XAU/USD (GOLD):

XAU/USD sees bearish momentum with potential for a bearish reaction off the 1st resistance and a drop towards the 1st support.

The 1st support level is at 1936.00, which is an overlap support and coincides with a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement. If price were to break below this level, it could drop towards the 2nd support at 1910.00, which is also an overlap support and lines up with a 50% Fibonacci retracement.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level at 1985.00 is a strong overlap resistance and has a 23.60% Fibonacci retracement lining up with it. If price were to bounce from the 1st support, it could potentially rise towards this level. However, there is a possibility that the resistance level could trigger a bearish reaction, pushing prices back down towards the 1st support.

The 2nd resistance level at 2002.00 is a multi-swing high resistance, and if price were to break above the 1st resistance level, it could rise towards this level.