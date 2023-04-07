NZDCHF Wave Analysis

Fri, Apr 07, 2023 @ 16:21 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • NZDCHF reversed from key support level 0.5630
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5700

NZDCHF recently reversed up from the key support level 0.5630 (previous monthly low from the middle of March) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.5630 stopped the previous short-term impulse wave 3 – which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (3) from March.

Given the oversold daily Stochastic, NZDCHF can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.5700.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

