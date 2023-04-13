Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 08:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Extends Recovery after Solid Australian Jobs Data

AUD/USD: Extends Recovery after Solid Australian Jobs Data

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Australian dollar extends rally into third straight day, supported by better than expected Australia’s jobs data in March, which adds to bullish sentiment, boosted by Wednesday’s below expectations US CPI data.

Fresh advance cracks Fibo 61.8% retracement of 0.6793/0.6619 pullback and contribute to signals of higher low at 0.6619, though the action faces another significant obstacle at 0.6743 (200DMA).

Sustained break here is needed to reinforce near-term bullish structure for test of the base of thick daily cloud (0.6769), where bulls may face increased headwinds on the way to full retracement of 0.6793/0.6619 bear-leg.

Technical studies on daily chart are improving (moving averages 10/20/30 turned to bullish setup and 14-d momentum is heading north after returning to positive territory) and support the action.

Today’s close above broken daily Tenkan-sen (0.6706) is needed to keep bulls in play.

Res: 0.6743; 0.6769; 0.6779; 0.6793.
Sup: 0.6726; 0.6706; 0.6678; 0.6660.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.