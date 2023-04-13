Thu, Apr 13, 2023 @ 17:19 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCAD reversed from key resistance level
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3295

USDCAD currency pair continues to fall after the earlier downward reversal from the key resistance level 1.3555 (former support from the start of March).

The resistance level 1.3555 was further strengthened by the recently broken trendline from 2022, acting as the resistance after it was broken.

Given the strongly bearish USD sentiment seen today, USDCAD can then be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.3295 (which stopped wave (a) in February).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.