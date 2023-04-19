Wed, Apr 19, 2023 @ 11:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Range Bound Ahead of Quarterly CPI

NZDUSD Range Bound Ahead of Quarterly CPI

XM.com
By XM.com

NZDUSD got another rejection near the 0.6300 round-level last week, drifting lower to retest the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) around 0.6158 ahead of New Zealand’s quarterly CPI inflation data.

The focus will remain on the downside as the RSI has returned to the bearish region, and the MACD has slipped into the negative area, both suggesting that downside corrections are more likely than upside ones.

A close below the 200-day SMA may renew selling pressures, likely driving the price straight to the March low of 0.6080. Another bearish correction here would shift the outlook back to bearish, bringing the 0.6000 psychological mark next into view. A steeper decline could halt around 0.5930.

Alternatively, traders may wait for a sustainable bullish move above the 0.6255-0.6300 zone before targeting the tough resistance of 0.6390 and the ascending line near 0.6450. Should the bulls claim this territory, the door would open for the 0.6500 number and then for the 0.6550 barrier.

All in all, NZDUSD may struggle to find a new direction unless it drops below 0.6155 or climbs above 0.6300.

 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.