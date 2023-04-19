USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD reversed from powerful support level 1.3300

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3500

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDCAD recently reversed up from the powerful support level 1.3300 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of November) coinciding with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the previous upward impulse from August.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.3300 stopped the previous minor correction ABC 2.

USDCAD can then be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.3500 (top of the earlier correction (b) from the start of April).