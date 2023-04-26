Wed, Apr 26, 2023 @ 05:45 GMT
Crude Oil Price Reaches Key Support, Gold Consolidates

Titan FX
Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices started a downside correction below the $80 support.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $78.60 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD corrected lower from local highs.
  • The US Durable Goods Orders could increase by 0.8% in March 2023.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices struggled to clear the $83.50 resistance against the US Dollar. The price declined below the $80.00 support to move into a short-term bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price even declined below $78.80 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). It tested the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $66.67 swing low to the $83.48 high.

The next major support sits near the $75.80 level or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). Any more losses might call for a test of 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $66.67 swing low to the $83.48 high at $73.00.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $78.65 level. The next major resistance is near the $79.50 zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

A clear move above the $79.50 resistance could open the doors for another steady increase toward $80.50 or even $81.20.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair struggled to gain strength and reacted to the downside from the 1.1050 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Durable Goods Orders for March 2023 – Forecast +0.8% versus -1% previous.
  • US Durable Goods Orders Ex Defense for March 2023 – Forecast 0% versus -0.5% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

