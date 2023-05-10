Bitcoin Price At Risk of Downside Break, US CPI Next

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $29,000.

BTC traded below a key contracting triangle with support at $28,200 on the 4-hour chart.

EUR/USD failed to climb further higher and corrected gains.

The US Consumer Price Index is likely to remain at 5% in April 2023 (YoY).

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $30,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD formed a short-term top near $29,650 and started a fresh decline.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price declined below the $29,200 and $29,000 support levels. There was a move below the $28,500 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

Besides, BTC traded below a key contracting triangle with support at $28,200 on the same chart. The price is now showing bearish signs and might soon revisit the $27,000 support.

If there is a downside break and a close below $27,000, bitcoin might start another decline in the coming days toward $26,000 or even $25,500.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $28,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $28,750 level (a multi-touch zone) and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

A successful close above the $28,750 level might spark another bullish wave. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $30,000 level.

Economic Releases