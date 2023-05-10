Wed, May 10, 2023 @ 08:15 GMT
Bitcoin Price At Risk of Downside Break, US CPI Next

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $29,000.
  • BTC traded below a key contracting triangle with support at $28,200 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD failed to climb further higher and corrected gains.
  • The US Consumer Price Index is likely to remain at 5% in April 2023 (YoY).

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $30,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD formed a short-term top near $29,650 and started a fresh decline.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price declined below the $29,200 and $29,000 support levels. There was a move below the $28,500 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

Besides, BTC traded below a key contracting triangle with support at $28,200 on the same chart. The price is now showing bearish signs and might soon revisit the $27,000 support.

If there is a downside break and a close below $27,000, bitcoin might start another decline in the coming days toward $26,000 or even $25,500.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $28,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $28,750 level (a multi-touch zone) and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

A successful close above the $28,750 level might spark another bullish wave. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $30,000 level.

Economic Releases

  • US Consumer Price Index for April 2023 (MoM) – Forecast +0.4%, versus +0.4% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for April 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +5%, versus +5% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for April 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +5.5%, versus +5.6% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

