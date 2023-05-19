Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 (SPX) Has Started Wave 5 Higher

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Short term Elliott Wave View in S&P 500 (SPX) shows the Index ended wave 3 at 4186.92 and pullback in wave 4 ended at 4048.4. Internal subdivision of wave 4 unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 4089.72 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 4148.3. Final leg wave ((c)) lower ended at 4048.47. The Index has resumed higher and broken above wave 3, confirming that wave 5 has started. Wave 5 is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse structure with an extension.

Up from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 4147.02 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 4098.92. The Index then resumes higher again in wave ((iii)) in 5 waves of a lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 4147.32 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 4099.12. Up from there, wave i ended at 4141.25, wave ii ended at 4109.86. Wave iii ended at 4186.2, wave iv ended at 4160.04. Final leg wave v is expected to end soon which should complete wave (iii). Afterwards, it should pullback in wave (iv) before the rally resumes again. Near term, as far as pivot at 4048.47 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, 11 swing and Index to resume higher.

S&P 50 (SPX) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

SPX Elliott Wave Video