EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline below the 1.0845 support. The Euro declined below the 1.0810 support against the US Dollar.

The pair retested the 1.0765 support and is currently consolidating losses. On the upside, immediate resistance is near a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart at 1.0790.

The next major resistance is near the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.0810. A break above the 1.0810 resistance zone could start a decent increase toward the 1.0845 zone. A close above the 1.0845 level might start a strong increase toward the 1.0940 resistance.

Conversely, the pair might resume its decline from the 1.0765 level. Initial support is near the 1.0750 zone. The next major support is near 1.0700, below which EUR/USD could test the 1.0680 support.