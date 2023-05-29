Mon, May 29, 2023 @ 23:23 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Larger Bears to Remain Intact While Key 1.0800 Resistance Zone Caps...

EUR/USD: Larger Bears to Remain Intact While Key 1.0800 Resistance Zone Caps Recovery

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro edges higher in early Monday trading, generating initial bullish signal on formation of reversal pattern on daily chart, after Friday’s Doji candle signaled indecision.

Oversold daily studies and weaker dollar on growing optimism about US debt ceiling deal, contribute to euro’s fresh strength.

Stochastic is emerging from oversold territory on daily chart and 14-d momentum turned up (still deeply in the negative zone) sending initial positive signals.

Today’s close above Friday’s high (1.0758) is seen as a minimum requirement in formation of reversal pattern, which will keep renewed bulls in play for attack at key barriers at 1.0800 zone (falling daily Tenkan-sen / Fibo 23.6% of 1.1095/1.0701 / base of thickening daily cloud).

Sustained break here is needed to generate stronger bullish signal and open way for recovery towards 1.0852 (Fibo 38.2%) and 1.0898 (daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement of 1.1095/1.0701).

Conversely, failure to clear pivotal 1.0800 zone would keep larger bearish structure intact and offer better selling opportunities.

Res: 1.0758; 1.0800; 1.0831; 1.0852.
Sup: 1.0700; 1.0652; 1.0631; 1.0600.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.