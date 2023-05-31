Wed, May 31, 2023 @ 12:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD Can Make a Pullback as US Yields Drop

USD Can Make a Pullback as US Yields Drop

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USD keeps moving higher, possibly on speculation that House vote on U.S. debt ceiling today will pass today. However, stocks are down, which can have something to do with China, where the PMI index declined once again, and also faster than expected. Technically speaking, USD is in uptrend, but yields found some resistance recently so I am wondering if USD is possibly also going tohav elimited gains. Looking at DXY hourly chart we see nice recovery, but now in late stages of an impulse from May 04 so we are aware of a pullback, possibly will show up as we will get an outcomen from the House vote, or USD can slow down later this week when we will get the US NFP data. But keep in mind that we will be tracking only a correction here on XXX/USD pairs and that more upside will be expected for the USD, once DXY makes three wave retracement.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.