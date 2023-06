AUDNZD broke resistance level 1,0900

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1045

AUDNZD under the bullish pressure after the price broke above the pivotal resistance level 1,0900 (which has been reversing the price from the start of March).

The breakout of the resistance level 1,0900 was preceded by the breakout of the weekly Triangle from last September.

AUDNZD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1045 (top of the previous waves (B) and (1)).