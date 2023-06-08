Thu, Jun 08, 2023 @ 07:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY under bullish pressure
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 151.15

EURJPY under the bullish pressure after the price reversed up from the key support level 148.70 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of May).

The support level 148.70 was strengthened by the 20-day moving average and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous sharp upward impulse wave (i).

Given the predominant uptrend, EURJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 151.15 (top of the previous waves (v) and (i)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Times To Trade

Forex Day Trading Strategies and Tips

Low Spread Scalping Strategies

How to Master Technical Analysis?

Moving Averages Explained

How Long Will it Take Before I Can Expect Consistency?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.