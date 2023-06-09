AUD/JPY Technical: Rallied to 6-month High

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/JPY has staged a bullish breakout from its major descending channel and traded back above its 200-day moving average.

Short-term momentum remains positive supported by the 1-hour RSI oscillator.

Key short-term support to watch for AUD/JPY is at 92.70.

The ongoing 11-week up move from the 24 March 2023 low of 86.06 seen in the AUD/JPY has been reinforced by several positive technical elements; the cross pair has rallied by 755 pips (+8.8%) from its 24 March 2023 low to today’s current intraday level of 93.60 (6-month high) at this time of the writing.

Fig 1: AUD/JPY medium-term trend as of 9 Jun 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fig 2: AUD/JPY minor short-term trend as of 9 Jun 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

Bullish breakout from the major descending channel from September 2022 high

AUD/JPY has managed to exit from the upper boundary (resistance) of the major descending channel on 6 June 2023 and so far, traded above it which now turns into a pull-back support at 92.70. These observations suggest that the AUD/JPY may be in undergoing a potential new leg of medium-term up move (refer to daily chart)

Short-term momentum remains positive

As seen from the 1-hour chart, the price actions of AUD/JPY have started to evolve within a minor ascending channel in place since the 1 June 2023 low of 90.26 coupled with a momentum bullish breakout condition seen in the 1-hour RSI oscillator.

The next intermediate resistances stand at 94.50 and 95.00 (the upper boundary of the minor ascending channel). However, failure to hold above the 92.70 key short-term pivotal support negates the bullish tone to expose the next support at 91.90 (also the 200-day moving average).