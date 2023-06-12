Mon, Jun 12, 2023 @ 08:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Bulls Eye Recovery Toward 1.0850

EUR/USD Bulls Eye Recovery Toward 1.0850

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD started an upside correction above the 1.0720 resistance.
  • A key rising channel is forming with support near 1.0710 on the 4-hour chart.
  • GBP/USD is consolidating gains near the 1.2550 zone.
  • USD/JPY is holding gains above the 138.50 support.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro started an upside correction from the 1.0640 zone against the US Dollar. EUR/USD was able to clear the 1.0720 resistance to start a recovery wave.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair was able to climb above the 1.0750 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). However, the bears were active near the 1.0785 zone. A high is formed near 1.0787 and the pair is now moving lower.

Immediate support is near the 1.0715 level. The next major support is near the 1.0710 level. There is also a key rising channel forming with support near 1.0710 on the same chart.

If there is a downside break below the 1.0710 support, the pair could decline toward the 1.0640 support. Any more losses might send EUR/USD toward 1.0600.

If there is a fresh increase, the pair could face resistance near 1.0780. The first major resistance is near the 1.0820 level. If there is a move above the 1.0820 resistance, the pair could drift toward 1.0880.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair is showing a lot of positive signs but there might be a downside correction toward the 1.2500 level.

Economic Releases

  • US Monthly Budget Statement for May 2023.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.