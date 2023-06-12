Mon, Jun 12, 2023 @ 18:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Faces Tough Barrier Near 1.0800

EURUSD Faces Tough Barrier Near 1.0800

XM.com
By XM.com

EURUSD has been experiencing a downside correction after peaking at the 13-month high of 1.1094 in late April. In addition, the pair sliced through both its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the ascending trendline that connected its lows since September 2022, while its latest attempts for recovery have been repelled just shy of the 1.0800 region.

The momentum indicators are reflecting a cautiously bullish near-term bias. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is ascending steeply near its 80-overbought zone, while the RSI is battling with its 50-neutral mark. Nevertheless, the price action remains below the Ichimoku cloud, endorsing a broader bearish short-term picture.

If the positive momentum intensifies further, the 1.0790 barrier could prove to be the first obstacle for buyers to clear. Surpassing that zone, the price could advance towards the 50-day SMA, currently at 1.0880. Even higher, the February peak of 1.1032 might fend off any upside moves before the 13-month high of 1.1094 gets tested.

Alternatively, bearish actions could send the price to test the recent low of 1.0633. Diving lower, the pair may encounter support at the March double-bottom region of 1.0515. A violation of that territory could pave the way for the 2023 low of 1.0480 observed in January.

In brief, despite managing to halt its retreat, EURUSD seems to be struggling to recover some of its lost ground. For that to happen, the pair needs to decisively cross above its 50-day SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.