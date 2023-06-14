Wed, Jun 14, 2023 @ 16:18 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Retains Sideways Move

Gold Retains Sideways Move

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold could not sustain its strength above the 1,965 bar on Tuesday, falling aggressively towards the 1,938 floor in the aftermath.

The previous metal switched to recovery mode on Wednesday, though the mixed technical signals in the four-hour chart provide no clear direction. Traders would like to see a close above the constraining falling line at 1,950 before they again turn their attention to the 1,965 barricade. Notably, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2,079-1,932 downtrend is placed here too. If that wall collapses, the price may accelerate towards the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1,987. Another bullish breakout there could clear the way towards the 2,000 psychological mark.

Failure to jump successfully above 1,950 may bring the 1,938 base back under the spotlight. If the bears exit the range below 1,930, the price may initially pause around the 1,900 number and then head towards the 1,887 region in order to meet the descending line from March 20.

In a nutshell, gold traders are in a wait-and-see mode. A significant move above 1,985 could brighten the short-term outlook, whilst a drop below 1,931 would re-activate May’s downfall.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

A Trade or a Gamble?

A Look at the US Employment Situation Report

What’s Better, Forex or Stock Trading?

Trade Bitcoin the Right Way

How to Trade Forex for Beginners

The Original Gartley Pattern

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.