Wed, Jun 28, 2023 @ 17:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Aussie Dollar Falls Further on Australian May CPI Well Below Expectations

AUD/USD: Aussie Dollar Falls Further on Australian May CPI Well Below Expectations

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Australian dollar accelerated lower and hit three-week low in early Wednesday’s trading, signaling continuation of larger downtrend which paused in past two days.

Strong decrease in Australian inflation (May 5.6% vs 6.1% f/c; Apr 6.8%) reduces possibilities for another rate hike in the policy meeting next week, making the Aussie dollar less attractive for investors.

Fresh weakness confirmed bearish signal on break of 200DMA and cracked next pivotal supports at 0.6626 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.6458/0.6899 / weekly cloud base), though bears may slow the pace as daily studies are oversold.

Consolidation should stay capped under 200DMA (0.6690) to keep bears intact for final break of 0.6626 pivots and bearish continuation towards 0.6562 (Fibo 76.4%) and 0.6500 (round-figure) in extension.

Res: 0.6678; 0.6690; 0.6705; 0.6731.
Sup: 0.6626; 0.6600; 0.6562; 0.6500.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.