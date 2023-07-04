Tue, Jul 04, 2023 @ 16:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNikkei Perfect Reaction Higher From The Blue Box Area

Nikkei Perfect Reaction Higher From The Blue Box Area

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of Nikkei. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 03 May 2023 low unfolded as an impulse structure. And showed a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the $NKD_F & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

Nikkei 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 6.24.2023

Here’s the 1hr Elliott wave chart from the 6/24/2023 Weekend update. In which, the cycle from the 5/03/2023 low ended in wave ((iii)) as an impulse structure at 34030 high. Down from there, the index made a pullback in wave ((iv)) to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag structure where wave (a) at 33085 low. Wave (b) ended at 33800 high and wave (c) managed to reach the blue box area at 32853- 32268 area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum.

Nikkei Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 7.04.2023

This is the latest 1hr Elliott wave Chart from the 7/04/2023 London update. In which the Nikkei is showing a strong reaction higher taking place, right after ending the zigzag correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above 34030 high is still needed to confirm the next extension higher & avoid a double correction lower.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.