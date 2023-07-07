EUR/USD Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a decent increase from the 1.0835 zone. The Euro climbed above the 1.0860 resistance against the US Dollar.

There was a break above the 50-hour simple moving average. It is now facing strong resistance near a connecting bearish trend line at 1.0890. A clear move above the trend line might send the pair toward the 1.0920 resistance.

The next major resistance is near the 1.0930 zone. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 1.0980 resistance.



Conversely, the pair might start another decline and retest the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.0875. The next major support is near 1.0860, below which EUR/USD could test the 1.0835 support. Any more losses could send the pair to 1.0810.