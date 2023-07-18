Tue, Jul 18, 2023 @ 07:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • NZDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.6400
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6255

NZDUSD recently reversed down from the major resistance level 0.6400 (which has been reversing the price from last February).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.6400 stopped the previous impulse waves (iii) and 3.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.6400 and the overbought daily Stochastic, NZDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6255, previous monthly high from June.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.