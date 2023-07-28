Elliott Wave View: GBPUSD Zigzag Correction in Progress

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Short term view in GBPUSD suggests the rally to 1.3143 ended wave 1. Pullback in wave 2 is currently in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave (i) ended at 1.305 and rally in wave (ii) at 1.3126. Pair then declined in wave (iii) towards 1.2867 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 1.2965. Pair made the last leg lower wave (v) towards 1.2839 to end wave (v). This completed wave ((a)). Rally in wave ((b)) unfolded as an expanded flat structure. Up from wave ((a)), wave (a) ended at 1.2904, wave (b) ended at 1.2797, and wave (c) of ((b)) ended at 1.2997. Pair then extends lower in wave ((c)).

It has broken below the previous expanded flat wave (b) low at 1.2797, which suggests the next leg lower has started. Down from wave ((b)), expect wave (i) to complete soon. Pair should then rally in wave (ii) to correct wave (i) before it resumes lower again as far as it stays below 1.2997. Potential target for wave 2 lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)) which comes at 1.256 – 1.269. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.2997 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.

GBPUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPUSD Elliott Wave Video