Fri, Aug 11, 2023 @ 12:50 GMT
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Bears Approach Important Support

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday, fresh values of the CPI index were published, which testified to a moderate slowdown in inflation in the US. The actual value was 3.2% in annual terms (expected 3.3%, a month earlier = 3.0%, a year earlier = 9.1%).

In reaction to the news, the price of gold fell from a daily high around USD 1,930 an ounce to renew the August low. Such behavior can be interpreted as a decrease in the value of the precious metal, as it loses its relevance as a protective asset against inflation.

Earlier we wrote that August began for the gold market in a bearish way. The trend continues.

Technical analysis of the XAU/USD chart on the 4-hour timeframe shows that:

→ the price develops dynamics within the descending channel, which has been operating since May of this year;

→ yesterday there was a test of resistance at the level of USD 1,930, which served as support in early August. This is a bearish sign;

→ the price of gold is approaching an important support at the psychological level of USD 1,900 per ounce;

→ a series of lower highs is formed on the chart;

→ the RSI indicator rose from the oversold zone, forming a bullish divergence pattern.

It is reasonable to assume that when approaching psychological support, the bears in the gold market will lose confidence, and therefore rebounds are possible. But in order for them to develop into a sustainable rally, it will probably take the impact of important news.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.