Thu, Aug 24, 2023 @ 13:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisPrice of WTI Oil Falls to August Minimum

Price of WTI Oil Falls to August Minimum

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the chart shows, US Crude Oil fell below USD 78 yesterday for the first time since July 25. This was facilitated by:

→ fears of a crisis that could follow from the collapse of the Chinese property developer Evergrande;

→ alarming PMI data from different economies. Japan reported a contraction in manufacturing activity for the third month in a row. Business activity in the euro area also fell more than expected, especially in Germany. Business activity in the US in August approached the point of stagnation, while growth was the weakest since February.

Bullish arguments:

→ The market has been bullish since July. And the current rollback from the top of July is just a correction.

→ The price of WTI Crude may find support from the lower border of the rising channel, as well as from the level of USD 78.50, from which the price has already formed bullish reversals in August.

→ The level of USD 74 looks like a reliable support.

Bearish arguments:

→ The USD 83 level has served as strong resistance throughout the year. This may be due to the fact that increasing the price above is not beneficial for governments and central banks that are fighting inflation.

→ A candle with a long upper shadow on August 21 (followed by 2 more bearish candles) indicates bearish activity.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.