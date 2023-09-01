Fri, Sep 01, 2023 @ 05:53 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  •  WTI crude oil rising inside impulse wave (3)
  • Likely to test resistance level 84.00

WTI crude oil continues to rise inside the intermediate impulse wave (3), which previously broke the daily down channel from the start of August (enclosing the earlier ABC correction (2)).

The breakout of this down channel strengthened the bullish pressure on WTI crude oil.

Given the strength of the active impulse wave (3), WTI crude oil can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 84.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave (1)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

