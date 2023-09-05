Tue, Sep 05, 2023 @ 12:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Signals of Bearish Continuation After Limited Recovery

EUR/USD: Signals of Bearish Continuation After Limited Recovery

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro lost traction on Tuesday and fell to 2 ½ month low, after Monday’s recovery attempts proved to be just a mild consolidation.

Renewed risk aversion and series of weaker than expected Aug services PMI data from Eurozone member countries, soured the sentiment and add fresh pressure on euro.

Negative momentum is strengthening on daily chart, MA’s remain in bearish setup (diverging 10/200DMA’s on track to for a death cross) and repeated close below Fibo support at 1.0786 (76.4% of 1.0635/1.1275 rally) contribute to negative near-term outlook.

Bears eye psychological support at 1.0700, violation of which will risk extension towards key support at 1.0635 (May 31 low).

However, bears may face increased headwinds from oversold conditions, with upticks to be capped by 200DMA (1.0817) to keep bears intact and offer better selling opportunities.

Only return above 1.0880 (broken 61.8%) would question bears.

Res: 1.0786; 1.0817; 1.0880; 1.0917.
Sup: 1.0733; 1.0700; 1.0667; 1.0635.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.