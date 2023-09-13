FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

Wed, Sep 13, 2023 @ 02:59 GMT
  • FTSE 100 reversed from resistance level 7528.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 7600.00

FTSE 100 index recently broke the resistance level 7528.00 (top of the pervious impulse wave i), intersecting with the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from April.

The breakout of the resistance level 7528.00 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave iii.

FTSE 100 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 7600.00 (which coincides with the daily down channel from April).

