EURCHF Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURCHF reversed from resistance level 0.9595

Likely to fall to support level 0.9515

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 0.9595 (which has been reversing the pair from last month) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.9595 stopped the minor ABC correction ii.

Given the clear daily downtrend, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.9515 (low of the previous waves v, ii, v, and (i)).