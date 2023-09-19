Silver Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Silver reversed from support level 22.50

Likely to rise to resistance level 23.50

Silver recently reversed up from the strong multi-month support level 22.50 (which has been reversing the price from June) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 22.50 stopped the previous short-term ABC corrective wave 2.

Given the strength of the support level 22.50, Silver can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 23.50.