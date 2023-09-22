Fri, Sep 22, 2023 @ 13:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Weak UK Economic Data Add to Cable's Negative Outlook

GBP/USD: Weak UK Economic Data Add to Cable’s Negative Outlook

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Bears tightened grip on Friday, offsetting initial positive signal of Thursday’s long-tailed daily candle, formed on post-BoE dip and subsequent bounce.

Fresh weakness is pressuring six-month low (1.2231) and nearby 55WMA (1.2204) which produced headwinds on Thursday, on track to break these supports and extend larger bear-leg from 1.3141 (2023 high) towards targets at 1.2074/00 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.0348/1.3141 uptrend / psychological).

Increasingly bearish technical picture on daily chart points to negative near-term outlook, with downside pressure being boosted by weaker than expected UK Aug retail sales and drop of UK services PMI well below forecast, which blows expectations of those advocating further BoE rate hikes.

However, strongly oversold conditions warn that bears may take a breather for limited consolidation, before resuming, as the pair is on track for another big weekly loss, which maintains downside pressure.

Res: 1.2297; 1.2332; 1.2393; 1.2433.
Sup: 1.2231; 1.2204; 1.2074; 1.2000.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.