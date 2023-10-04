AUDCAD Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUDCAD reversed from resistance level 0.8725

Likely to fall to support level 0.8575

AUDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 0.8725 (which has been repeatedly reversing the pair from the start of September) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.8725 continues the active downward impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily downtrend, AUDCAD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8575 (previous monthly low from September).