Thu, Oct 05, 2023 @ 10:05 GMT
USD/CHF Analysis: Rate Rises to Its Highest in Six Months

USD/CHF Analysis: Rate Rises to Its Highest in Six Months

FXOpen
By FXOpen

This happened against the backdrop of rising US bond yields. Reuters writes that it is in the region of a 16-year high. It is reasonable to assume that big capital was balancing its defensive portfolio by selling the franc, considered a safe haven, and buying dollars to invest in American bonds, which also have high-quality status.

On July 13, we wrote that the franc could rebound from the lower line of the channel (shown in red). This was supposed to be facilitated by hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials and, as a result, the strengthening of the dollar.

However, now the situation has reversed. The USD/CHF rate expanded the range of a larger downward channel and reached its upper limit. It even tried to break out of it on October 3 (but without noticeable success).

Will the bullish trend described by the rising channel (shown in blue) continue?

Signs of technical analysis provide grounds for doubt:

→ extremes A and B are similar to the double-top pattern. Moreover, the fact that the second peak is higher than the first can be interpreted as a bull trap;

→ the formation of divergence on indicators – as an indication of weakening demand for the dollar;

→ bearish activity may intensify as the listed signs are formed near the upper border of the red channel.

Thus, the likelihood of a decline to the lower border of the blue channel increases, and in the longer term, attempts at its bearish breakout.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

