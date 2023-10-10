Tue, Oct 10, 2023 @ 11:35 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Retains Upswing But Needs More Backing

GBPUSD Retains Upswing But Needs More Backing

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPUSD pauses upturn from seven-month low
  • Short-term signals are improving but threats exist

GBPUSD has been stagnant around the 1.2235 barrier for two days, hindered by the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the resistance line from July.

Encouragingly, the technical indicators keep pointing upwards, with the RSI further distancing itself from its 30 oversold region and the MACD recovering above its red signal line. On the other hand, the stochastic oscillator is crawling into the overbought territory, signaling the bears might be around the corner.

Nevertheless, some caution might be necessary as the journey higher is expected to be challenging. An extension above the 20-day SMA could pause near 1.2340, where the descending line from May 2021 is located. Then, the 1.2400-1.2430 zone, which encapsulates the resistance trendline from mid-July and the 200-day SMA, could immediately block the way towards the 50-day SMA and the 1.2500 round level. A decisive break above the latter would brighten the short-term outlook.

Should the price pull below the 1.2235 zone, it may initially stabilize near the 1.2100 constraining zone. Failure to pivot there could turn the spotlight to the seven-month low of 1.2036, a break of which could immediately find support near the falling line drawn from November 2021 at 1.1980. If more sellers step in, the 1.1900 psychological mark could be the next destination.

To sum up, GBPUSD is facing an improving short-term bias, but it will need a stronger performance to achieve a bullish outlook.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.