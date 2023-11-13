Mon, Nov 13, 2023 @ 07:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Wave Analysis

Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Gold reversed from resistance level 1985.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 1900.00

Gold recently reversed down from the key resistance level 1985.00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of May) intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from May.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1985.00 started the earlier short-term ABC correction 2.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1985.00, Gold can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 1900.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.