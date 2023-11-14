Tue, Nov 14, 2023 @ 10:03 GMT
BTC/USD Analysis: JP Morgan Analysts Warn of a Possible Correction

Last week, the BTC/USD rate rose to the level of USD 38k per coin on the excitement associated with the expected launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

However, as the week begins, bitcoin price performance shows signs that the hype appears to be waning:

  • the speed with which the price dropped from the upper boundary of the channel and the high of the year to the middle of the channel (about -USD 1,700 in a few hours) indicates the aggressiveness of sellers;
  • the price tried to resume its upward trend, but failed. This can be seen from the downward reversals from the level of 37,500
  • the fact that the slopes of trend lines (shown in black) become less sharp is also a sign of weakening bullish sentiment.

It turns out that after a pronounced surge last week, the price has already dropped below the median line of the channel, and the MACD remains in the red zone.

Moreover, JP Morgan analysts point to fundamental reasons why a correction may follow the hype. Among them:

  • The fact that spot Bitcoin ETFs are already active in Switzerland and Canada. If they really wanted to, investors could invest in them rather than wait for approval from the US SEC. Therefore, if the regulator gives the go-ahead, this will not mean a sharp influx of capital from buyers.
  • That the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US may already be priced in.
  • The assumption that court decisions in favor of crypto companies in disputes with the SEC will do little to clarify the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United States.

Nevertheless, there is still potential for the price of bitcoin to rise to the psychological level of 40,000, if only because the ascending blue channel has not yet been broken.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

